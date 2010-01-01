Kurt Thomas established the Kurt Thomas Foundation in 2002. It was his vision to create a platform to give back. Life became busy and the Foundation was temporarily put aside. Upon Kurt's passing, we compiled all of Kurt's notes on the Foundation, his goals, and the people that he had listed as wanting to have involved. We decided to
Kurt Thomas established the Kurt Thomas Foundation in 2002. It was his vision to create a platform to give back. Life became busy and the Foundation was temporarily put aside. Upon Kurt's passing, we compiled all of Kurt's notes on the Foundation, his goals, and the people that he had listed as wanting to have involved. We decided to carry on and finish what Kurt's wishes were in establishing the Foundation so many years ago.
The Kurt Thomas Foundation seeks to expose youth to the power they possess to reach their highest potential and help empower them to make a difference. The Foundation will raise funds to provide a minimum of one training scholarship per year to a deserving young gymnast who embodies the qualities of Kurt Thomas.
The Kurt Thomas Foundation seeks to expose youth to the power they possess to reach their highest potential and help empower them to make a difference. The Foundation will raise funds to provide a minimum of one training scholarship per year to a deserving young gymnast who embodies the qualities of Kurt Thomas.
The Foundation will also further Kurt’s passion for increasing awareness and interest in the sport of gymnastics by recognizing individuals who have made a significant impact on the sport with the Thomas Flair Award.
